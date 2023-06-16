Why there were delays on the A45 in Northampton during rush hour
A collision on the A45 in Northampton caused rush hour delays on Thursday evening (June 15).
The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between the Barnes Meadow and Riverside junctions just before 4.30pm.
Northamptonshire Police have confirmed the vehicles involved were two small vans and a 4x4 car.
A spokeswoman added: “The collision occurred in the outside lane, which resulted in tailbacks to junction 15 of the M1. One of the vehicles required recovery, and the carriageway was cleared at about 6.25pm.”
One of the drivers presented themselves to hospital, police confirm.