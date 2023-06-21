News you can trust since 1931
Why there were delays on the A45 and surrounding Northampton areas during rush hour

Police and paramedics were called to the scene
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:10 BST

A collision of the A45 caused rush hour delays on the dual carriageway and surrounding areas.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Tuesday (June 20) on the eastbound carriageway close to the slip road at Brackmills.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the two-vehicle collision involved a Toyota and a Seat Ibiza.

The incident happened close to the A45 eastbound slip road at Brackmills.The incident happened close to the A45 eastbound slip road at Brackmills.
The spokeswoman confirmed there were no reported injuries.

The incident caused queues and congestion on the carriageway as well as on the slip road and in Brackmills.

