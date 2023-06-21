Why there were delays on the A45 and surrounding Northampton areas during rush hour

A collision of the A45 caused rush hour delays on the dual carriageway and surrounding areas.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Tuesday (June 20) on the eastbound carriageway close to the slip road at Brackmills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the two-vehicle collision involved a Toyota and a Seat Ibiza.

The incident happened close to the A45 eastbound slip road at Brackmills.

The spokeswoman confirmed there were no reported injuries.