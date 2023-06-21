Why there were delays on the A45 and surrounding Northampton areas during rush hour
Police and paramedics were called to the scene
A collision of the A45 caused rush hour delays on the dual carriageway and surrounding areas.
The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Tuesday (June 20) on the eastbound carriageway close to the slip road at Brackmills.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the two-vehicle collision involved a Toyota and a Seat Ibiza.
The spokeswoman confirmed there were no reported injuries.
The incident caused queues and congestion on the carriageway as well as on the slip road and in Brackmills.