Why a busy Northampton road has been closed to thousands of motorists for weeks

A busy road in Northampton will continue to remain closed for at least another week while Anglian Water fixes a broken sewage pipe.

Earl Street, a busy junction off Upper Mounts, where the Charles Bradlaugh pub is located, has been closed for weeks now while Anglian Water fixes the issue, which is “complicated” and “deep underground”.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We are sorry for any traffic disruption on Earl Street in Northampton.

"We have needed to close the road to enable us to repair one of our sewers following damage by a third party.

"Unfortunately, the repair is more complicated due to the depth of the sewer underneath the road, and it's important that our teams work safely."

The spokeswoman said workers will complete the job and reopen the road “as soon as they possibly can”.

The spokeswoman added: "Our teams are still working on uncovering the damage to the pipe. Because it's deep underground, it's vital they do this safely. Once they are able to access the pipe to view the damage, we'll be able to give more accurate timescales for the repair.

"We are grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

According to roadworks.org, the works are listed to be complete on Friday (November 4).