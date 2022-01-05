West Northamptonshire road closures: Dozens for motorists to avoid this week

West Northamptonshire' s motorists will have 31 road closures to avoid in the area on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There are more than 30 road closures to avoid in the area this week.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am February 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, May 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• A45, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, Lane closures due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

And a further 19 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken by WPD.

• A43, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Towcester, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 7am January 5 to 6pm January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Muscott to Long Buckley, diversion route due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• M1, from 8pm January 5 to 6am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, slip road and lane closure due to survey works.

• M40, from 10pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to 11, Lane closure for communicatons works.

• M40, from 10pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to 10, Lane closure for communicatons works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 7 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 7 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 eastbound, Evenley, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• A45, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 15 to Queen Eleanor, Lane closure due to survey works.

• A43, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Weedon, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am January 10 to 4pm January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8.30am January 12 to 3.30pm January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 9pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals for works by Anglian Water.

• M1, from 9pm January 13 to 3am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, mobile lane closure due to works on behalf of Capita.

• A45, from 8pm January 15 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Wootton to Queen Eleanor Interchange, carriageway closure due to works on behalf of H.W Martin.

• A5, from 7am to 11am on January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watford Gap, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf BT.

• A43, from 9am January 17 to 3.30pm January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Whitfield to Brackley, diversion route due to works on behalf of Northamptonshire Highways.

• A43, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 eastbound and westbound, Baynards Green to Barley Mow, Lane closure due to survey works.