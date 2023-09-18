West Northamptonshire road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 30 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 30 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• A5, from 10pm September 11 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Weedon, traffic signals on behalf of National Grid.

• A43, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Silverstone to Towcester, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A43, from 9pm July 21 to 6am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, diversion route due to works on local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm January 13 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Paulerspury, Narrow lanes due to the construction of a new roundabout.

• A43, from 9pm April 24 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 / A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures and narrow lanes for, junction improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A43, from 10am to 3pm on September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Silverstone, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A14, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 2, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures due to survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm September 18 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 17, slip road and lane closures for horticultural works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 10, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm September 19 to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Evenley to Tusmore, Lane closures for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M40, from 10.15pm September 19 to 6am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A5, from 9am to 4pm on September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Catthorpe, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm September 21 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Pattishall, Lay-by closure and temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A5, from 8pm September 21 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Clifton on Dunsmore, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A43, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Buckingham Road roundabout to Barleymow roundabout, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Paulerspury, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 1pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Long Buckby, Lay- By closure and temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

• A45, from 8pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Queen Eleanor entry slip to Brackmills exit slip, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A43, from 9pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 15a, slip road closure for improvement works.

• A5, from 9am to 3pm on September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Churchover to Lutterworth, diversion route via National Highways network for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 15a to junction 16, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A45, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to M1, junction 17, carriageway and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M40, from 9pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A43, from 9pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion route via national highways network.

• M45, from 8am to 4pm on September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Dunsmore Heath, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 29 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.