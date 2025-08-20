WATCH: Rush hour delays on A45 near Northampton as fire breaks out at derelict building

Drivers are warned of rush hour delays this evening (Wednesday August 20) as a fire has broken out at a derelict building close to the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton.

Traffic is building on the westbound carriageway heading towards Northampton from Wellingborough, after a derelict building close to the Esso garage at Ecton caught fire.

Firefighters and police officers are on scene and part of the A45 westbound is closed between junction 9 and 10, as smoke is billowing from the building.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) spokesman said: “NFRS is currently attending a fire at a derelict building at a service station on the A45 westbound between junctions 9 and 10, near Earls Barton.

“Four appliances are currently on scene and crews are extinguishing the flames.

“Although the fire is under control and smoke is blowing away from the dual carriageway, a section of the A45 is closed westbound between junctions 9 and 10 while we deal with this incident – so please find an alternative route.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added that the force was called at 3.25pm today and is assisting firefighters by managing the road closure.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.