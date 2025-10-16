Warning to motorists over closure of A43 for relief road works near Northampton
The A43 northbound will be fully closed overnight from 8pm to 6am to allow contractors to install a new safety barrier and carry out work on streetlight ducting and column foundations to the south of the construction area.
Persimmon Homes says the closure is a necessary safety measure to protect workers operating near the Wood Burcote and Silverstone flyover.
During the closure, traffic will be diverted via the A421 to Bletchley, continuing along the A5 before rejoining the A43 at Towcester.
The relief road project aims to improve traffic flow and safety around Towcester and reduce congestion through the town once complete.
A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes said: “We understand these works may cause some inconvenience, but these improvements are essential to deliver long-term benefits for the local community and road users.”