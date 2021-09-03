Voi celebrates one year anniversary as survey reveals two-thirds of people say e-scooters have improved travel around Northampton

Since the trial began, the total number of rides have surpassed 570,000, with 930,000 miles travelled on e-scooters around the area.

Voi, Europe’s leading e-scooter operator, celebrates its first-year anniversary in Northampton today as a recent survey shows two-thirds of people think e-scooters have improved travel.

A total of 66% of people in Northampton say e-scooters have made it easier to move around town, especially for leisure and commuting.

Voi estimates its 30,000 active riders have replaced around 200,000 short car journeys, which has helped improve air quality by preventing over 105 tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide emissions (Co2e) from entering the atmosphere.

On average, one-in-three riders have car replaced their car journeys in Northampton, with 60 per cent of people surveyed say they ‘Voi’ every day or at least a few times a week.

For nearly half of Voi riders, sustainability and affordability are two of the biggest reasons they use an e-scooter.

Voi has worked closely with the local police and the council throughout the trial to innovate and improve safety for riders, pedestrians, and vulnerable road users, such as investing in new parking bays and racks to minimise clutter, introducing the ‘end of ride’ photo feature to incentivise good parking and the report a scooter page where everyone can report a Voi e-scooter.

Joe Lite from Northampton and works in hospitality said: “With scooters, there’s no cost with parking, there’s no worry about if the time is running out and I have to get back somewhere if I decide to stop in a shop and look for a bit longer than I had planned to, there’s no worry about where the car is.”

Kieran Jones, a healthcare professional in Northampton said: “I like the idea that my journey will not negatively impact the environment. As a hospital worker, there are not enough car parking spaces for the staff and patients combined. I know some of my colleagues will spend quite a lot of time looking for a space but being able to ride on a scooter I can park up next to my workplace. I don’t need to worry about parking - I think that’s a big game-changer.”

During the lockdown, Voi offered free rides to NHS staff and key emergency workers, and nearly 45,000 rides were taken for free in the region with 900 users taking advantage of the full discount. Voi is continuing to offer discounted rides to vaccination centres and to provide discounts for students and those on a low income.

The region was Voi’s first and largest fleet of e-scooters on UK streets after being selected to run an exclusive trial across Northampton by Northamptonshire County Council.

Councillor Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Climate, Transport, Highways and Waste said: “It’s great news that the scooter trial has reached its first anniversary and, with over 30,000 active users in the town, is clearly continuing to prove extremely popular with the people of Northampton.

“Tackling climate change and connecting our communities better are key priorities for our council so it’s really encouraging to see from this latest survey how residents are reaping real benefits from this innovative trial, by finding it easier to get around and reducing their car journeys.