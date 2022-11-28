News you can trust since 1931
Van and two cars involved in collision leading to rush-hour hold-ups on foggy A14 near Kettering

National Highways warning of 20-minute delays for drivers heading towards M1

By Kevin Nicholls
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 8:52am

Drivers are facing rush-hour delays on the A14 westbound near Kettering after a crash in thick fog on Monday morning (November 28).

Unconfirmed reports say a van and two cars were involved in a collision between junction three for the A6 and junction two at Kelmarsh. A spokesman for National Highways confirmed one lane is blocked and warned of 20-minute hold-ups at 8.15am between Kettering and the M1 with congestion back to junction eight. Queues could last until around 10.30am.

Traffic is also reported to be slow past the scene on the eastbound side heading towards Kettering.

Traffic is tailing back to Kettering following a collision in fog on the A14 on Monday morning
