Update issued on main Northampton road closed for burst water main repairs

A main Northampton road, which closed on Tuesday evening to allow for burst water main repairs, is expected to reopen fully later today.

The A508 Kingsthorpe Road, near Aldi, shut at around 6pm on Tuesday September 2, to allow Anglian Water engineers to fix a burst water main.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) posted on social media about the closure of the busy road to warn drivers. At the time, the council did not know how long the road would be closed for.

However, it has now been confirmed that the northbound carriageway has reopened today (Wednesday September 3). Work is still ongoing on the southbound carriageway, but it is expected to reopen later today.

The A508 in Kingsthorpe will be closed while a burst water main is fixed.

WNC’s social media post said: “Diversions will be in place to help keep traffic moving, but motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.”

An Anglian Water spokeswoman added: “We’re really sorry for any delays in the Kingsthorpe Road area of Northampton. We’re carrying out an emergency repair on a burst water main, and in order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we work, we’ve had to close the A508 southbound from the Mill Lane junction to Thornton Road.

"We know this is disruptive, and we’d like to thank our customers in Northampton for bearing with us while we get things back to normal.”