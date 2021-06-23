Two vehicle-smash blocks one lane on M1 near Northampton
Highways England warn drivers to allow extra time for journeys during Wednesday's morning rush hour
Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys during Wednesday's rush hour following after a smash on the M1 near Northampton.
Highways England say lane one of three is blocked at the junction 15A northbound exit slip due to a collision involving a car and van.
The northbound entry slip has been closed for recovery work.
Traffic is tailing back on the A43 heading towards the M1 and also on the A45 at junction 15 as drivers struggled to join the motorway.
A spokesman said: "Traffic officers are on scene and are dealing with the incident but please take care on the approach to junction 15A and allow extra time for your journey."