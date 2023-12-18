Two taken to hospital after early morning collision on main road into Northampton
The collision resulted in rush hour delays
Two people have been taken to hospital after an early morning collision on a main road into Northampton.
The collision happened at around 6.50am this morning (Monday December 18) on the A428 close to the junction with Sandy Lane to Long Buckby, which caused rush hour delays.
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that two vehicles were involved and person has been taken to University Hospital Coventry and another to Northampton General Hospital.
Police remain on the scene.