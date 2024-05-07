Two sets of temporary traffic lights set to cause traffic chaos in Northampton neighbourhood this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two sets of temporary traffic lights, on two main roads in Northampton, are set to cause traffic chaos this week.

Both St Andrew’s Road in Semilong, and Barrack Road, either have temporary traffic lights in place or are due to have them implemented soon.

The lights in St Andrew’s Road are positioned close to Semilong Working Men’s Club. The two-way signals were put in place today (Tuesday May 7) and will be in place until Sunday (May 12).

Temporary traffic lights will be in place in St Andrew's Road in Semilong this week.

The roadworks are to allow National Grid to complete utility repair and maintenance works, according to One Network, which also warns that “delays are likely”. The footpath remains open.

Similarly, there are also temporary traffic lights due to be implemented in Barrack Road, close to Northampton International Academy. The multi-way signals are set to be put in place today until Thursday (May 9). One Network says “planned work about to start”.

The roadworks are to allow Three to complete utility asset works. Again, One Network warns that “delays are likely”. The footpath will also closed.