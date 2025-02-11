Two people taken to hospital following separate collisions on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough

Two people were taken to hospital following separate collisions on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough.

The collisions both happened on the eastbound carriageway on Monday evening (February 10).

The first collision happened at 6.04pm between Earls Barton and Great Doddington. Police say the collision was between the driver of a white Fiat 500 and the rider of a black BMW.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The male motorcyclist suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital.”

There were two collision on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough on the evening of Monday February 10.

The second collision happened at 7.14pm between Great Billing Way and Great Doddington.The collision was between the drivers of an Audi A1 and a SEAT Leon.

The spokeswoman added: “One person sustained injuries not believed to be serious, and was taken to hospital.”

The A45 was closed in both directions for a period of time, causing delays for motorists. The road fully reopened at around 9.45pm.