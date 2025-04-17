Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two new traffic enforcement cameras are set to go live in busy streets in Northampton – here's when.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is continuing to roll out enforcement cameras across the area, as part of a phased approach to improve pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety and encourage better driver behaviour.

Drivers in Northampton will face charges if they flout the rules or ignore signage at two newly enforced locations: the Horsemarket/Gold Street junction and the top end of Gold Street, both busy junctions with high levels of vehicles and pedestrians.

The Horsemarket/Gold Street junction camera will go live on Tuesday, (April 22) and will enforce a banned left from Horsemarket into Gold Street. This follows enforcement already live at this location turning left travelling out of Marefair.

Traffic enforcement cameras are set to go live in the Gold Street area as soon as next week.

The camera at the top end of Gold Street and Bridge Street will enforce the no entry into the one-way street and is due to go live in the coming weeks, according to the council.

The specific date will be announced by the council ahead of the camera going live. The council say the aim is to reduce the number of vehicles that carry out the illegal maneuver and therefore increase pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety in this area.

This is in addition to the camera that was installed at the top end of Gold Street in January to enforce existing bus lane regulations.

At both locations, during the first six months of enforcement measures going live, a statutory warning notice will be issued for first offences by any vehicle, however anyone breaching the rules for a second time or first time after the 6 month period, will receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days.