Two M1 lanes remain closed after firefighters extinguished refuse blaze in emergency layby
Two lanes of the M1 remain closed after firefighters extinguished a large amount of refuse on fire in an emergency layby.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene of a fire on the M1 Northbound between Junctions 15 and 15A.
Crews were called just before 7.10am this morning (March 21) and upon arrival found a large amount of refuse, from the back of a lorry, on fire in an emergency layby on the M1.
Firefighters, using hose reel jets, have extinguished the blaze but continue to dampen down any remaining hotspots.
The lorry remains on the scene of the incident but was not involved in the fire. Lanes one and two of the motorway remain closed whilst firefighters are in attendance.
