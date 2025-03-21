Two M1 lanes remain closed after firefighters extinguished refuse blaze in emergency layby

Two lanes of the M1 remain closed after firefighters extinguished a large amount of refuse on fire in an emergency layby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene of a fire on the M1 Northbound between Junctions 15 and 15A.

Crews were called just before 7.10am this morning (March 21) and upon arrival found a large amount of refuse, from the back of a lorry, on fire in an emergency layby on the M1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters, using hose reel jets, have extinguished the blaze but continue to dampen down any remaining hotspots.

The lorry remains on the scene of the incident but was not involved in the fire. Lanes one and two of the motorway remain closed whilst firefighters are in attendance.