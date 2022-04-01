Two lanes closed and rush-hour queues on M1 southbound between Northampton and Milton Keynes
National Highways warn of congestion with traffic down to one lane past scene
By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:41 am
Two lanes are closed southbound on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes following a crash on Friday morning (April 1).
Details are still sparse but National Highways said at 7am that traffic is reduced to one lane past the scene between junction 15 and junction 14, close to Newport Pagnell Services.
A spokesman warned queues are building and congestion is expected to continue throughout the morning rush hour.