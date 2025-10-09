Travelling on the roads this month? 15 road closures in and around Northampton you need to know about

Drivers and pedestrians in Northampton are being advised to plan ahead this October as a number of temporary road and footway closures are set to take place across the town and wider West Northamptonshire area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council has announced a series of orders under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, with several Northampton routes affected over the coming weeks for essential maintenance and utility works.

In Northampton, Windermere Way will be closed between Keswick Drive and Landercost Walk on October 10, 2025, for one day while carriageway repairs are carried out. An alternative route will be signposted via Landercost Walk and Keswick Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fullingdale Road, from Sandiland Road to Longland Road, will also be closed for one day from October 13, 2025, for carriageway repairs. Motorists will be able to divert via Sandiland Road, Broadway East and Longland Road.

Library picture

On the same date, Dallington Park Road will be shut between Dallington Green and Harlestone Road for one day, with works taking place to repair the carriageway. Traffic will be directed along Harlestone Road, Warren Road, Dallington Road and Dallington Green.

In Eastfield, Brickwell Court will see a temporary footway closure from October 13, 2025, while telecom underground works take place. The affected area runs from outside No. 12 Brickwell Court to Topgrass Walk. The work is expected to last just one day, with alternative pedestrian routes available.

Later in the month, East Oval, near Welland Walk, will be closed for two days from October 27, 2025, for further carriageway repairs. Drivers will be diverted along Park Crescent East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Duston, part of Main Road will close from its junction with Woodley Chase on October 28, 2025, for three days while new water connections are installed. Traffic will be diverted along the A428, New Sandy Lane and Berrywood Road.

Beyond Northampton, several nearby villages will also see temporary restrictions.

Crick Road in both West Haddon and Yelvertoft will be closed for short periods later this month for resurfacing and utility connections.

Arthingworth Road, Kelmarsh, will close on October 24 for one day to allow for telegraph pole replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halse Road and Brackley Road in Greatworth will both shut from October 27, each for around five days, for telecom ducting works.

Gayton Road, Pattishall, will be closed for up to 10 days from October 13 for reinforcement works.

High Street, Milton Malsor, will close from October 14 for three days for ducting installation.

High Street, Paulerspury, will close for one day from October 13 for meter exchange works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middle Street, Upper Heyford, will close from October 10 for around 13 days to allow for the installation of a new traffic island.

St Johns Road, Tiffield, will have a temporary 30 mph speed limit from October 27 during gas mains replacement works.

Each closure will be in place only when signs indicate, and diversions will be clearly marked.

Residents seeking more details about the works or diversion routes can contact Gary Thorp at West Northamptonshire Council on 01604 651072.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.