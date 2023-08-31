Travel warning as Rushden Lakes expected to be 'very busy' this weekend for National Cinema Day
Bosses at Rushden Lakes are expecting a busy weekend with the return of a popular cinema offer.
Saturday (September 2) is National Cinema Day with hundreds of cinemas across the UK offering £3 tickets all day.
Cineworld is among those offering the cut-price tickets and with film fans flocking to the retail park for the same offer on previous occasions, it is expected that Saturday will be no different.
Ahead of Saturday’s cinema promotion, Rushden Lakes bosses have urged people to plan ahead when it comes to their travel arrangements.
A post on the Rushden Lakes Facebook page says: “We anticipate to be very busy on this day so if you are planning on visiting please allow plenty of time for your journey.
"Why not consider using public transport, cycling, scooter hire or walking if you can.”
More information about getting to and from Rushden Lakes is available on the site’s website.