Train travellers warned Kettering station will be ‘very busy’ as Nottingham football fans head for Wembley play-offs this weekend

Kettering station is expected to be “very busy” this weekend as football fans pack East Midlands Railway trains to London.

InterCity passengers between Nottingham and the capital are being told they may be more comfortable swapping to Connect 360 services from Corby.

Up to 40,000 Nottingham Forest fans will head to Wembley for the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield on Saturday (May 28). And many Mansfield supporters are also likely to travel via Nottingham ahead of Sunday’s League Two showdown with Port Vale.

EMR will add additional seats where it can but customer services director, Neil Grabham, said: "It’s clear some of our services will be very busy, particularly in the morning and immediately after the matches.

"We are asking customers to also plan ahead, leaving extra time and considering slightly different routes.”