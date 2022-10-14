Train passengers from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough face two more days of disruption with a FOURTH union poised to walk out.

Around 140 cleaners, technicians, shunters and engineers who are members of Unite based in depots at Derby, Leicester and Nottingham have called a second 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

East Midlands Railway says as a result it will be able to run only a skeleton service with no early or late trains on Monday (October 17) and Tuesday (October 18).

Managing director Will Rogers said: “The impact of industrial action specifically affects the operation of our train depots and reduces our ability to run our normal timetable.

“We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel if absolutely necessary.

“Those who need to travel are also strongly advised to check the time of their last train before setting off.”

The company says two Intercity trains an hour will run between London and the Midlands, calling at Kettering, with two Connect 360 trains an hour between Corby and the capital calling at Kettering and Wellingborough.

But services will not start until 7.30am and will finish at 6.30pm.

Unlike previous rail strikes by Aslef, RMT and TSSA, East Midlands Railway is the only operator affected by the Unite action.

Union leaders say the operator’s parent company Abelio made a net profit of £401 million in 2021 yet says the Department for Transport has not authorised it to make a pay offer.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Abellio is an extremely wealthy company making millions in profit.

“Clearly, it can easily afford to make our members a fair pay offer and it should do so without delay. It should not be passing the buck on its duty to pay our members properly.”

Passengers also face the prospect of more strikes by the main rail unions.