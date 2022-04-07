Train passengers facing delays and cancellations at Northampton after signal problems and track inspections
Fewer trains running north to Birmingham, hold-ups heading from London Euston
Rail passengers are facing delays and cancellations at Northampton on Thursday (April 7) due to a combination of safety and signalling problems.
Damage to overhead wires at Birmingham New Street on Wednesday means fewer trains are able to run north of Northampton.
And safety inspections of track between Rugby and Milton Keynes has led to more hold-ups for passengers travelling from London Euston.
A spokesman for operator London Northwestern Railway said engineers were currently working to resolve the issues, adding: “Passengers delayed by these incidents can claim compensation via our Delay Repay scheme or by contacting our customer relations team via www.londonnorthwesternrailway.co.uk.”