News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Tragic death of horse on M1 near Northampton after collision followed break down on smart motorway

A lorry driver was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be “life threatening or life changing”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST

A horse tragically died on the M1 near Northampton after a collision occurred following a break down on a section of smart motorway.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 14 and 15 at around 6.40pm on Monday (July 17), which is part of the ‘all lane running’ smart motorway stretch of the M1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is thought that a white Renault Masters horsebox broke down in lane one and a National Highways vehicle stopped to assist. A HGV then collided with the assistance vehicle, before colliding with the horsebox.

A horse tragically died on the M1 near Northampton on Monday July 17.A horse tragically died on the M1 near Northampton on Monday July 17.
A horse tragically died on the M1 near Northampton on Monday July 17.
Most Popular

The horse was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Investigations into how the collision occurred continue however, it appears that the horsebox had broken down in lane one and the National Highways vehicle had stopped to assist.

"For reasons yet known, the HGV collided with the offside of the National Highways vehicle before colliding with the horsebox.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Sadly, because of the collision, a horse was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the HGV – a man in his 40s from West Midlands – was taken to Northampton General Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or changing at this stage.”

The carriageway was closed for around six hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and while recovery took place. Drivers were warned of long delays. Barrier repairs were also required. The road fully re-opened just before 1.30am.

Related topics:NorthamptonHGVDriversMastersRenault