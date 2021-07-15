Traffic queuing on A45 towards Wellingborough and Northampton following rush-hour smash
Road is partially blocked near Rushden Lakes shopping
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:25 am
The A45 is partially blocked heading towards Wellingborough and Northampton after a rush-hour crash on Thursday morning (July 15).
Reports at 8.30am say traffic is queuing from the Rushden Lakes roundabout following a smash near to the A5001 Ditchford Road.
Northamptonshire Police have said two cars were involved in the shunt, but nobody was seriously injured.