Traffic crawling on M1 near Northampton following crash and spillage

Queues on the M1 just at before 3pm on Monday

Traffic is crawling southbound on the M1 in Northamptonshire following a crash and spillage mid-afternoon on Monday (August 16).

Highways England say three lanes are closed through the scene between junction 17 and junction 16 with delays of 45 minutes-plus.

A spokesman said: "Our officers on scene working on getting the vehicles cleared but we do not expect a return to normal traffic conditions until between 4.45pm and 5pm."