Traffic crawling on A14 in Northamptonshire following three-vehicle smash

Queues on the A14 this lunchtime after a three-vehicle pile-up

Traffic is crawling on the A14 through Northamptonshire after a three-vehicle pile-up on Friday morning (September 24).

Two cars and a van are reported to have been involved in the smash, closing one lane westbound heading towards the M1 and M6.

Sensors and jam cams showed traffic tailing back towards junction one at Welford at around 12.30pm.