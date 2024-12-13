Traffic chaos in Northampton as bridge on main road closed for roadworks
The bridge, which joins London Road and Bridge Street near Carlsberg, in Cotton End, is closed today (Friday December 13).
Roads surrounding the area are congested, including London Road, Bridge Street, Towcester Road and Victoria Promenade all the way back to the hospital and Billing Road, according to AA Traffic.
According to One Network, the bridge is closed from 9am until 3pm, for the installation of temporary vertical concrete barriers. According to Delapre and Far Cotton councillor, Julie Davenport, it is linked to repairs needed after a vehicle was in collision with the bridge.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area, where possible, and find an alternative route.
More to follow.
