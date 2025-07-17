Towcester relief road takes step forward as scheme remains 'on track' with expected completion in early 2026

A relief road around a Northamptonshire town is “on track” to open in early 2026, according to the developers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The construction of Towcester Relief Road has taken a step forward as contractors move into phase four of the project following a short pause for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Phase four works include the construction of the west side of the roundabout including the completion of drainage, Openreach and National Grid diversions and the installation of streetlighting and traffic signals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During these works, the traffic will utilise the already constructed southbound carriageway to run a two-lane contraflow.

Towcester relief road is due to open in early 2026.

Phase four is expected to be completed in mid-October, when traffic will then be able to flow within contraflow on each side of the roundabout.

Zac Hurst, managing director at Persimmon Homes Midlands said: “We are delighted that works are progressing as planned for the Towcester Relief Road. We continue to work very closely with our partners at National Highways, West Northamptonshire Council and other stakeholders to ensure the programme remains on track. We are committed to getting the road fully open as soon as possible which we anticipate being early 2026.

“We understand that construction activities can be disruptive, and we are committed to minimising the impact on local businesses and residents. We would like to thank the local community for their patience during this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Bool, MP for South Northamptonshire, added: “I’m delighted to hear that the next phase of the Towcester Relief Road is now underway. This is a vital infrastructure for our community, and I will continue to follow the works closely and ensure that the views of local residents are fully represented throughout its development.”

Phases five and six will include the latter stages of construction works, with the road anticipated to open in early 2026, according to Persimmon.

The relief road is part of huge housing developments in the town, which will see thousands of new homes. The relief road will join the A5 to the A43 to stop traffic travelling through the town centre on the A5.

Keep up to date with the progress of the relief road on the dedicated website here: www.resident-portal.co.uk/towcester.