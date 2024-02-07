Three-way temporary traffic lights on main Northampton road set to be removed today
Vodafone has been completing repair and maintenance works
Three-way temporary traffic lights on a main Northampton road, which have been causing rush hour delays, are set to be removed today.
The traffic lights have been in place in Weedon Road near to Lidl since Monday (February 5), with warnings of “delays likely”.
Vodafone is responsible for the lights, according to One Network. The phone company has been carrying out “utility repair and maintenance works”.
The traffic lights are set to be removed by 3.30pm today (Wednesday February 7).