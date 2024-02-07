Three-way temporary traffic lights on main Northampton road set to be removed today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three-way temporary traffic lights on a main Northampton road, which have been causing rush hour delays, are set to be removed today.

The traffic lights have been in place in Weedon Road near to Lidl since Monday (February 5), with warnings of “delays likely”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vodafone is responsible for the lights, according to One Network. The phone company has been carrying out “utility repair and maintenance works”.