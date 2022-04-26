Three-vehicle pile-up blocking two lanes on M1 heading north from Northampton

Emergency services are dealing with a three-vehicle pile-up which has closed two lanes on the M1 northbound heading away from Northampton on Tuesday (April 26).

National Highways confirmed lanes three and four are blocked near to junction 18 with vehicles crawling back to junction 15A following the incident at around 12.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured but there is congestion in the area.”

The scene on the M1 at around 2pm after a crash blocked two outside lanes