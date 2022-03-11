Three-vehicle crash causes long delays on the M1 near Northampton
Crash causes nearly five miles of delays
Friday, 11th March 2022, 6:05 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th March 2022, 6:14 pm
Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1 near Northampton tonight, Friday.
A spokesperson for National Highways said in a tweet: "One lane closed #M1 northbound between J15 and J15A #Northampton due to a collision involving three vehicles. There is about 4.5 miles of slow moving traffic on approach, please add an extra 25 minutes on to your normal journey time."
No details have been released about the nature of the accident.