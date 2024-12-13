Three vehicle collision caused rush hour closure on A45 in Northampton and miles of queues
A three vehicle collision caused a rush hour closure on the A45 in Northampton and miles of queues.
The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow at around 5pm on Thursday (December 11).
Traffic was almost at standstill and congestion was backed up to the junction 15 of the M1, during rush hour.
Northamptonshire Police has today (Friday December 13) confirmed the road fully reopened at 6.45pm and there were no reports of any serious injuries.
