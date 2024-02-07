THREE Northampton locations where different traffic rules are now being enforced by ANPR cameras

Here are the THREE Northampton locations where motorists can now be fined for breaking various traffic rules.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is clamping down on motorists sitting in yellow boxes, blocking busy junctions, and making illegal turnings.

WNC ran a public consultation from 10 November to 21 December 2022 and received a measly 141 responses from a population of 425,700 people in West Northants – that’s 0.03% of the population.

The council said went on to claim their survey had a ‘positive response’ and has now put in place new traffic enforcement laws on the back of it.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) enforcement has now started this month (February) at Hermitage Way in Wootton, Victoria Gardens junction with St John’s Street, and Fishponds Road junction with Great Billing Way.

ANPR enforcement cameras are also set to be installed in Horsemarket junction with Gold Street and Marefair, and Deanshanger Road in Old Stratford at a later date, according to WNC.

The council says the new enforcement measures are to ‘aid traffic flow’ by ensuring carriageways ‘don’t become blocked by vehicles’ and to ‘help avoid accidents’ taking place at busy junctions.

During the first six months of operation at each site, a warning notice will be issued for the first offenses for any given vehicle, thereafter Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) will be issued. The council has been asked how much a PCN will cost.

Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for highways, said: “With our highways partner Kier and the police, we identified the first five spots which would benefit from this kind of enforcement.

“The majority of survey responses came from those who either strongly support or support the introduction of these measures, although some of those who responded to the survey disagreed, but their objections were largely around the introduction of enforcement as a concept.

“As long as people are aware of and are following the rules of the road, they won’t fall foul of these new measures, and we should see fewer accidents and hopefully less congestion as a result.”

At a council meeting on November 30, councillor Larratt was asked to explain why residents were experiencing ‘such heavy traffic’ and congestion around the town, particularly outside schools and hospitals.

He replied that the design of the town’s road networks ‘isn’t fit for today’s traffic’. But now he has given the go-ahead to this new scheme to punish motorists driving on the very road network he says is unfit for purpose.

Councillor Larratt said: “Unfortunately, we live in a town with a medieval road network designed on the medieval basis of the design of the town, which really isn't fit for today's traffic. Congestion, unfortunately, on the road network we've got is very difficult to manage. Happy to look at any particular proposals, but we have no intention of instigating a low emission zone area in Northampton to rip off the motorist, as we know that's what the Labour Party wants to do. We have no intention of instigating such a scheme in Northampton.”

Click through our gallery to familiarise yourself with the areas, new signage, and cameras at each active road.

1 . Hermitage Way in Wootton WNC says: “Hermitage Way is a bus only route which is routinely used by other motorists and enforcement is also set to start there later this month (February)." Pictured are the new traffic enforcement signs, the new ANPR camera and the clear bus lane only bus signage. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

2 . Fishponds Road junction at Great Billing Way The Fishponds Road junction with Great Billing Way is left turn only. Anyone turning right will be caught by the newly-fitted ANPR camera. WNC says: “Right turns are not allowed from Fishponds Road into Great Billing Way and enforcement will start there around mid-February." Pictured is the junction, the new enforcement sign, and the camera. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

3 . Outside WNC's Angel Square headquarters Pictured are the new traffic enforcement signs, the yellow hatched box where drivers must not stop in, and the ANPR camera outside of the council's Angel Square headquarters. Enforcement started here on February 1. WNC says: “Vehicles regularly block the hatched yellow box at the junction of St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens – anyone driving into a box junction must have means to exit it without stopping." Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales