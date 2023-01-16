Three lanes closed on M1 near Northampton and miles of congestion following collision

UPDATE: All lanes have now re-opened.

Three lanes are closed on the M1 following a collision near Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to National Highways, three of four lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway between junction 15 and junction 14 this lunchtime (Monday, January 16).

There are at least two miles of congestion – and building – on approach to the closure.

AA Traffic is reporting delays of nearly an hour with an average speed of five miles an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers are warned of delays and are advised to avoid the road, if possible.