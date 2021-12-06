Three HGVs involved in collision on A14 near Kettering as delays expected

Drivers are advised to avoid the A14 near Kettering this afternoon (December 6) following a three vehicle collision.

Three HGVs have been involved in the incident on the eastbound carriageway between junction nine for Kettering and junction 10 for Burton Latimer.

Northamptonshire Police's Road Crime Team tweeted to tell drivers that delays are likely. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

AA Traffic is reporting queues back to junction eight. National Highways says drivers can expect delays of around 30 minutes.

Recovery of a HGV is underway in lane one and lane two is running freely.

More on this to follow.