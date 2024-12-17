Three full night time closures on A43 in Northamptonshire as part of relief road construction

Three full night time closures are scheduled for the A43 in Northamptonshire, as part of work to construct a relief road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closures will take place near Towcester, with one in December and two in January 2025.

The first closure is scheduled for Wedesday night (December 18) and will see the northbound carriageway of the A43 closed for one night, from 10pm to 6am Thursday (December 18) to install temporary protection barriers at the crossover points and remove the traffic management restrictions to avoid congestion during the Christmas period, according to Persimmon Homes’ contractor Jackson Civil Engineering who are constructing the roundabout at the A43 for Towcester. Lane two of the southbound carriageway will also be closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A northbound diversion will be place via the A421 to Bletchley and then joining the A5 back to the A43 at Towcester.

The Towcester Relief Road is set to connect the A5 with the A43, aiming to alleviate traffic through the town centre

The other closures will take place in the new year.

On Monday January 6, the the A43 northbound carriageway will be closed for one night from 10pm to 6am (on Tuesday January 7) to install the contraflow.

On Tuesday January 7, the A43 southbound carriageway for for one night from 10pm to 6am (on Wednesday January 8) to install the contraflow on the southbound carriageway.

The southbound diversion route will be in place using the A5 to Bletchley and then joining the A421 back to the A43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Jackson Civil Engineering said: “These improvements are crucial for enhancing traffic flow and safety in the area, and they will connect the relief road to the A43, which will help reduce traffic through Towcester once it opens.

“We regret any inconvenience that this closure may cause.”