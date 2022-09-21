Thousands of motorists in Northampton will continue to be hit with delays as a busy road, which has been closed for four weeks already, is set to shut again for another 16 days.

Berrywood Road in Duston has been closed since August 18 while Anglian Water carries out utility repair and maintenance works.

The road was due to reopen on Wednesday (September 21). Anglian Water says the the road should now reopen on Friday (September 23).

A new sign has gone up at Berrywood Road to say it will be closed again from October 3 to October 19

A new sign has also gone up on Berrywood Road which says it will be closed again by Anglian Water from October 3 until October 19.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "The road closure was due to be lifted today (Wednesday) but due to some reinstatement issues we had to ask for a three day extension to complete the works.

“We believe the road closure will be removed this Friday. There are advanced warning signs out for a further road closure in October for further works required for a mains diversion.”

The adjacent New Sandy Lane, which is being used as the diversion for Berrywood Road, is also currently under construction until October 28, according to roadworks.org.

Chronicle & Echo asked West Northamptonshire Council in August why the green light was given for the works to happen simultaneously.

Fiona Unett, WNC’s Assistant Director for highways and waste, said: “The council is keen to support growth and businesses want to locate themselves in West Northants, people want to live here, and builders want to provide them with houses.

"These two junctions must be improved to sustain that expansion and we have to accept there will be some disruption.

"It’s the job of the council to minimise that disruption and we have two choices: try to maximise the amount of works to minimise the duration of the impact or only allow works one and at time and allow the impact to be spread over a much longer period of time.