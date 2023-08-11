Thousands of motorists to be hit by two-week roadworks on major route in and out of Northampton

Hundreds of motorists are set to be affected by delays due to roadworks on a major route in and out of Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council’s Highways partner, Kier, is close to starting work in London Road, Ransome Road, Cotton End and St Leonard’s Road.

The works will start on Monday (August 14) and will last two weeks. “Delays are expected” according to signage.

According to Kier, there will be multi-way traffic signals and lane closures to repair damaged pipes and carry out drainage works.

In other road work news in the town, Kier and WNC has kickstarted its annual surface dressing programme this month to improve the condition of eight key roads across its network, covering over 101,200 sqm.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be working with our Highways partner, Kier to launch our annual surface dressing programme. These works form a key part of our strategy to balance reactive and proactive road maintenance to improve the condition of our roads, with greater investment to create a more positive experience for our residents and road-users.”

