News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Thousands of motorists to be hit by two-week roadworks on major route in and out of Northampton

Delays are expected, according to signage
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read

Hundreds of motorists are set to be affected by delays due to roadworks on a major route in and out of Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council’s Highways partner, Kier, is close to starting work in London Road, Ransome Road, Cotton End and St Leonard’s Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The works will start on Monday (August 14) and will last two weeks. “Delays are expected” according to signage.

Works will start in the Cotton End area of Northampton on Monday (August 14)Works will start in the Cotton End area of Northampton on Monday (August 14)
Works will start in the Cotton End area of Northampton on Monday (August 14)
Most Popular

According to Kier, there will be multi-way traffic signals and lane closures to repair damaged pipes and carry out drainage works.

In other road work news in the town, Kier and WNC has kickstarted its annual surface dressing programme this month to improve the condition of eight key roads across its network, covering over 101,200 sqm.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be working with our Highways partner, Kier to launch our annual surface dressing programme. These works form a key part of our strategy to balance reactive and proactive road maintenance to improve the condition of our roads, with greater investment to create a more positive experience for our residents and road-users.”

The roads earmarked for the 2023 surface dressing programme between August 8 – September 13 include:

  • A428 Bedford Road East, Yardley Hastings
  • A5076 Redhouse Road, Northampton
  • A45 London Road, Weedon
  • A5199 Welford Road, Thornby
  • A508 Harborough Road, Maidwell
  • Scaldwell Road/Lamport Road, Old
  • B4031 Croughton
  • Station Road, Aynho
Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilNorthamptonKierLondon Road