Thousands of motorists to be delayed during three-week roadworks in major Northampton road

Right-turnings into Upton Valley Way North are prohibited during the works

Three-week works have started on a major road in Northampton which are currently causing chaos at rush hour and affecting thousands of motorists in the area.

Works at the Upton Valley Way North junction on the Weedon Road started yesterday (Monday, October 4) and will finish on Friday, October 22.

Northamptonshire Highways, which is responsible for the works, said major carriageway works are taking place.

Right turnings into Upton Valley Way North from the Weedon Road junction are now prohibited and temporary traffic lights are in place.

This is affecting thousands of motorists who use the turning to get to work at warehouses in Pineham and Swan Valley.

It is also affecting many motorists trying to access junction 16, and who are going to and from Daventry.

It has been reported that the works are causing long tailbacks during rush hour traffic.

The temporary traffic lights have also been reported as being slow.