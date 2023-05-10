Thousands of motorists set to face delays as busy through road in Northampton is CLOSED for 17 days

Thousands of motorists are set to face delays while a busy through road in Northampton is CLOSED for 17 days.

The Causeway, from the bridge at Billing Garden Village going towards Cogenhoe, is closed to motorists from May 9 until May 26, according to one.network.

‘Delays are likely’ while Anglian Water carries out the works at the site, according to travel reports.

The Causeway is closed from the bridge towards Cogenhoe until May 26

There are multi-way traffic lights in place for those wanting to visit Billing Garden Village, the BP garage and the eateries nearby including Greggs and Subway.

Greggs is still open for business despite having police tape around the outside seating area following what is believed to be a hit and run. Northants Police and Greggs have been contacted for comment.

