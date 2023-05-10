News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Thousands of motorists set to face delays as busy through road in Northampton is CLOSED for 17 days

The Greggs in the area is STILL open despite police tape around the site

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 10th May 2023, 18:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 18:01 BST

Thousands of motorists are set to face delays while a busy through road in Northampton is CLOSED for 17 days.

The Causeway, from the bridge at Billing Garden Village going towards Cogenhoe, is closed to motorists from May 9 until May 26, according to one.network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Delays are likely’ while Anglian Water carries out the works at the site, according to travel reports.

The Causeway is closed from the bridge towards Cogenhoe until May 26The Causeway is closed from the bridge towards Cogenhoe until May 26
The Causeway is closed from the bridge towards Cogenhoe until May 26
Most Popular

There are multi-way traffic lights in place for those wanting to visit Billing Garden Village, the BP garage and the eateries nearby including Greggs and Subway.

Greggs is still open for business despite having police tape around the outside seating area following what is believed to be a hit and run. Northants Police and Greggs have been contacted for comment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Greggs in The Causeway currently has police tape on its seating area outsideGreggs in The Causeway currently has police tape on its seating area outside
Greggs in The Causeway currently has police tape on its seating area outside
Related topics:GreggsNorthamptonAnglian WaterSubway