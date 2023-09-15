Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of motorists are set to be hit by major road closures this weekend due to the inaugural ‘Amazing Northampton Run’.

On Sunday morning (September 17), the race, formerly called Northampton Half Marathon, will take runners on a 13.1mile tour through the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures will allow the race to both start and finish in the town centre. The race starts from the Market Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major routes throughout the town are set to be periodically closed and reopened this Sunday (September 17) for the Amazing Northampton Run

There will be road closures on major routes through the town from 8.30am until 1pm on Sunday.

According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), a road will be closed when the fastest runner approaches and then reopened by the broom vehicle when the last runner has passed.

According to the organisers, the following roads will be closed and reopened in the order below:

Bridge Street. All runners on riverside path at Carlsberg at 9:37am.

Edgar Mobbs Way. Runners to go past Sixfields Stadium at 10:06am.

Walter Tull Way. Runners will go past at 10:11am.

Tweed Road, Weedon Road. Runners will enter Franklin’s Garden car park at around 10:20am.

Weedon Road, Spencer Bridge Road, Barrack Road. Runners will be on The Racecourse at around 10:43am.

Kettering Road, Abington Avenue, Clarke Road/Wantage Road/Wellingborough Road. Runners will be in Abington Park at 11:16am.

Park Avenue/Rushmere Road. Runners will go past at 11:39am.

Cattle Market Road/Victoria Gardens/St Johns Street/Guildhall Road/Derngate/Spring Gardens/St Giles Terrace. The final finisher will be at around 12:30pm.

The information above is all that has been provided by WNC and the organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Amazing Northampton Run to the town centre and can’t wait to see the streets jam-packed with runners and their supporters.