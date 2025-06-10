Cadent has started more gas works in Harlestone Road which are set to last until August 22.

Thousands of motorists set to face delays as roadworks begin along a major route in and out of Northampton – here’s when they end.

11-week gas maintenance work has begun on Harlestone Road, near the crossroads to Firs View, Duston, with delays “likely,” according to Cadent.

The company explained: “We’re carrying out important maintenance works on our equipment, this activity ensures that we can continue to provide a safe and reliable gas supply to local businesses and residents.”

The work started on June 2 and is expected to continue until Friday, August 22. During this period, traffic control measures, including multi-way signals are in place – which are likely to cause long queues at peak hours.

Motorists and residents are advised to plan ahead.

The area has experienced multiple large-scale road and gasworks over the past year as it prepares to accommodate thousands of new homes nearby as part of the new Dallington Grange Housing estate.