Thousands of motorists set for delays as gasworks begin on major route in and out of Northampton – here’s when they end
11-week gas maintenance work has begun on Harlestone Road, near the crossroads to Firs View, Duston, with delays “likely,” according to Cadent.
The company explained: “We’re carrying out important maintenance works on our equipment, this activity ensures that we can continue to provide a safe and reliable gas supply to local businesses and residents.”
The work started on June 2 and is expected to continue until Friday, August 22. During this period, traffic control measures, including multi-way signals are in place – which are likely to cause long queues at peak hours.
Motorists and residents are advised to plan ahead.
The area has experienced multiple large-scale road and gasworks over the past year as it prepares to accommodate thousands of new homes nearby as part of the new Dallington Grange Housing estate.
