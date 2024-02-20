Thousands of motorists hit by traffic 'chaos' caused by multiple roadworks on major routes in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of motorists have been hit by traffic chaos caused by multiple roadworks taking place at the same time in Northampton.

Motorists took to social media last night (Monday February 19) asking why it was seemingly busier than usual from Barrack Road going to the Kingsthorpe area of town.

A quick look on one.network shows there are multiple roadworks taking place at the same time which appear to be having a knock-on effect throughout the town.

These roadworks are all in a three mile radius of each other and are taking place at the same time.

Here’s what’s happening on the roads…

St Georges Avenue is closed from Brick Kiln Lane junction to the Barrack Road from February 12 until March 15.

Multiple works are ongoing on Barrack Road until March 15, with temporary traffic lights in place.

There are multi-way temporary traffic lights in Harborough Road at the junction with the A5076, next to the cemetery. These will be in place until February 22.

On Welford Road, next to The Windhover, there are currently multi-way temporary traffic lights until March 28 while workers complete the North West Relief Road.

All of these works are in a three-mile radius of each other and are all major routes in and out of town.

Kingsthorpe residents have spoken out online about the traffic chaos.

One person said: “Absolute carnage. You couldn’t write it.”

Another said: “This is beyond a joke. This is seriously concerning many around here.”

Another added: “Absolute nightmare. I’m sure they do the same thing in the same areas constantly.”