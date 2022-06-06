Thinking of using the M1 this weekend? It'll be SHUT northbound at Northampton

Drivers are being warned to avoid the M1 during a weekend-long closure of the northbound carriageway at Northampton from Friday (June 10).

Engineers will move in at 9pm to carry out work on the entry slip road at junction 15.

Diversions will be signposted via the A45 to Queen Eleanor roundabout, Mereway and the Ring Road to junction 15A.

The M1 will be closed northbound at junction 15 all weekend from 9pm Friday (June 13)

National Highways says the planned closure will last until 6am on Monday (June 13) although it will reopen the motorway if work is completed earlier.

A spokesman added: “This is a significant piece of work and we have to close the road fully to carry it out safely.

"We will carry out a full reconstruction of the carriageway on the junction 15 northbound entry slip and nosing area during this closure. This work is essential to tie the slip road in with the new all-lane running alignment.

"The closure will allow our engineers to resurface lanes two and three with low-noise surfacing next to Collingtree village.

"We will do our utmost to complete the work as quickly as possible and keep noise and disruption to a minimum. However, we acknowledge some operations may be noisy, for example, reversing bleepers must be operational on our vehicles for health and safety reasons.