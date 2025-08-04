These 21 roads in Northampton could have a new 20mph speed limit put in place

Plans to introduce 20mph speed limits across multiple streets in Northampton have been proposed by West Northamptonshire Council.

WNC says the proposal, which affects the Grange Park area, aims to improve road safety and enhance the residential environment.

The proposal, issued under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, would limit motor vehicles to a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour on a wide network of local streets. Affected roads include Barn Close, The Ridings, Wake Way, and many others. The full list is published at the end of this article.

The council states that the move is part of a wider effort to reduce speeding, lower the risk of accidents, and create safer conditions for pedestrians and cyclists.

Library picture. 20mph limits are being proposed for a number of streets in Grange Park, Northampton (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The public notice can be viewed in full on the Public Notice Portal.

WNC is now inviting public feedback. Comments, objections, or expressions of support must be submitted in writing by August 21, 2025. Submissions can be sent via email to [email protected] or by post to:

Traffic Orders Section, Kier Highways, Highways Depot, Old Harborough Road, Brixworth, Northampton, NN6 9BX

The public notice was published on July 31, 2025.

The full list of affected roads is as follows:

Barn Close, Bridge Meadow Way, Brook View, Foxfield Way, Harefield Hazel Copse, Kings Close, Little Field, Lodge Close, Millers Way, Ploughmans Way, Quintonside, Rickyard Walk, School Lane, The Meadows, The Ridings, The Rookery, The Spinney, Wake Way, Wake Way/ Bridge Meadow Way, Wake Way/Saxon Avenue/Williams Way roundabout, Wootton Road.