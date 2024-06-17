Temporary road closures in place as police assist with movement of wide load in Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three “unusually wide” vehicles will be transported from Lodge Farm to junction 16 of the M1 today (Monday June 17). The vehicles and police escort will leave Lodge Farm at 9am.
Weedon Road will be closed, as well as other roads along the route. Drivers are warned to avoid the area and expect delays.
Northamptonshire Police posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Members of the public are being advised to expect delays as our Safer Roads Team will be assisting with the transportation of three unusually wide vehicles.
“The vehicles will leave Lodge Farm, Northampton at 9am today (June 17) and travel towards J16 of the M1.
“Due to the size of the load, temporary road closures will be in place along the route, which will include Weedon Road, to enable the vehicles to travel safely.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.