Temporary road closures in place as police assist with movement of wide load in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Jun 2024, 08:53 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 08:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Temporary road closures will be in place in Northampton as police assist with the transportation of wide load vehicles.

Three “unusually wide” vehicles will be transported from Lodge Farm to junction 16 of the M1 today (Monday June 17). The vehicles and police escort will leave Lodge Farm at 9am.

Weedon Road will be closed, as well as other roads along the route. Drivers are warned to avoid the area and expect delays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Members of the public are being advised to expect delays as our Safer Roads Team will be assisting with the transportation of three unusually wide vehicles.

Road closures will be in place in Weedon Road and surrounding areas.Road closures will be in place in Weedon Road and surrounding areas.
Road closures will be in place in Weedon Road and surrounding areas.

“The vehicles will leave Lodge Farm, Northampton at 9am today (June 17) and travel towards J16 of the M1.

“Due to the size of the load, temporary road closures will be in place along the route, which will include Weedon Road, to enable the vehicles to travel safely.”

Related topics:Northamptonshire PoliceNorthamptonDriversTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.