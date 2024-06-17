Temporary road closures in place as police assist with movement of wide load in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Temporary road closures will be in place in Northampton as police assist with the transportation of wide load vehicles.

Three “unusually wide” vehicles will be transported from Lodge Farm to junction 16 of the M1 today (Monday June 17). The vehicles and police escort will leave Lodge Farm at 9am.

Weedon Road will be closed, as well as other roads along the route. Drivers are warned to avoid the area and expect delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Members of the public are being advised to expect delays as our Safer Roads Team will be assisting with the transportation of three unusually wide vehicles.

Road closures will be in place in Weedon Road and surrounding areas.

“The vehicles will leave Lodge Farm, Northampton at 9am today (June 17) and travel towards J16 of the M1.