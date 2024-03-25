Temporary road closure to be in place on main road into Northampton due to unusually wide load

Delays are expected to last at least two hours
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:58 GMT
A temporary road closure is set to be put in place on a main road into Northampton.

Weedon Road is expected to be closed today (Monday March 25) from around midday, due to the transportation of an unusually wide vehicle.

The wide load needs to travel from Lodge Farm Industrial Estate to junction 15 of the M1, so there will be series of temporary road closures along the way as police assist with the movement.

Weedon Road is expected to be close for a period of time this lunchtime (Monday March 25) while police help with the transportation of a wide load.

Delays and closures are expected to last at least two hours so drivers are urged to find an alternative route where possible.

Posting on X, Northamptonshire Police said: “Members of the public are being advised to expect delays as our Safer Roads Team will be assisting with the transportation of an unusually wide vehicle.

"The vehicle and load is due to leave Lodge Farm Industrial Estate in Northampton at about midday today (Monday, March 25) and will travel towards Junction 15 of the M1 motorway.

“Due to the size of the load, temporary road closures will be in place along the route to enable the vehicle to travel safely.

“This will include the closure of Weedon Road, as the vehicle will need to travel on the wrong side of the carriageway to make sure it can negotiate pedestrian crossings and other road furniture.

“The movement of this load is expected to take at least two hours, so please avoid the area wherever possible and find an alternative route.”

