Stagecoach celebrates diversity with Pride Bus that will be a regular sight across Northampton

Northampton now has its very own Pride Bus to celebrate diversity across the County.

By Elaine MortimerContributor
Published 2nd May 2023

The brightly coloured bus is used on a variety of routes and will become an everyday sight around Northampton.

Stagecoach wants to promote diversity both within the community and its own workforce. The company has a number of ‘employee networks’ within its organisation ranging from the Veterans, parents, multicultural and LGBTQ+. The networks promote their causes and help educate others within the business.

The bus will be making appearances at Pride events across Northamptonshire as Stagecoach promote bus travel.

Stagecoach Pride bus in NorthamptonStagecoach Pride bus in Northampton
Mark Whitelocks Managing Director at Stagecoach Midlands said “it’s great to see the Pride bus out in service showing our support for the LGBTQ+ community. We’ll be at a number of Pride events across the county and look forwards to talking to the communities we serve.

