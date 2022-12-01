Bus operator Stagecoach says increases in bus fares from across Northamptonshire from Sunday (December 4) are unavoidable as it battles soaring costs of keeping vehicles on the road.

Most fares will rise by 30p or 40p just months after the cost of many tickets went up as part of a fares shake-up on county services. But Stagecoach says the increase is only a fraction of the 29 percent increase in maintenance costs it has faced.

Operator Stagecoach has confirmed its bus fares across Northampton, Kettering and Corby will increase from Monday (December 4)

Stagecoach says the price of tyres alone shot up by 18 percent sicne 2020 while it has also agreed significant pay increases for its employees across the country, reflecting the cost-of-living crisis.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director for Stagecoach Midlands, said: “Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the country and we are committed to continuing to keep fares as low as possible for our passengers.

“Businesses such as Stagecoach have been facing significantly increased costs which continue to put pressure on fares. We have worked hard to absorb as many of these costs as possible.

“Money from fares pays for day-to-day running of services as well as being re-invested into improvements for our customers, including in new buses and improved technology to help make travel easier. We remain focused on offering a wide range of value tickets.”

From Sunday single fares in Northampton will range from £1.20 to £6.50 for adults. A ticket from the town centre to Weston Favell or Sixfields which was £2.80 goes up to £3.20. DayRider tickets, offering unlimited travel, increase from £4.20 to £4.60.

In Kettering and Corby, new single fares will be range from £2.30 to £6.50. Full details are available on the Stagecoach website.

Earlier this year, the company hit back at West Northamptonshire councillors who branded Northampton bus services “appalling”, saying the criticism was “inaccurate and unfair’.

