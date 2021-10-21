Stagecoach is asking customers to be patient.

A bus operating company is battling staff shortages which have led to more than 70 journey cancellations in Northampton in one day.

Many bus users have been left frustrated as Stagecoach Midlands services have either not turned up or arrived hours late.

Several services were affected yesterday (October 20) and even more have been cancelled today (October 21).

The company is now asking customers for patience as it tries to work out the staffing issues and get new recruits on the road as soon as possible.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach said: "We are currently facing a short-term staffing situation due to external factors affecting the wider transport and logistics sector. There is an estimated shortfall of around 4,000 drivers throughout the UK bus sector.

"This is having an impact on our bus services in Northampton, which unfortunately is resulting in some short-term timetable changes.

"However, we are continuing to operate the vast majority of scheduled journeys as normal. Where we are making changes, these are being published through our social media channels.

"We are currently recruiting for new drivers, and are focused on getting new recruits through our training pipeline and on the road as soon as we can.

"We would like to thank our customers for their patience while we work to resume our full service as quickly as possible."